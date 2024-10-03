Fatal House Fire, Whitby

One person has died, and another is in a stable condition in hospital following a house fire in Whitby overnight.

Police were called to the Lanyon Place address about 2.40am.

A dog also died in the fire.

FENZ investigators and Police will be carrying out a scene examination today to determine the cause of the fire.

Police are providing support to the family of those involved.

