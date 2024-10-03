Fatal House Fire, Whitby
Thursday, 3 October 2024, 8:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died, and another is in a stable condition
in hospital following a house fire in Whitby
overnight.
Police were called to the Lanyon Place
address about 2.40am.
A dog also died in the
fire.
FENZ investigators and Police will be carrying
out a scene examination today to determine the cause of the
fire.
Police are providing support to the family of
those
involved.
