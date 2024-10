Road Blocked, SH7, Lewis Pass Road

State Highway 7, Lewis Pass Road, is blocked following a two-vehicle crash this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at around 7.30am.

One person has received serious injuries, and two people have received moderate injuries.

The road is blocked, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

Motorists are also asked to take care on the roads due to the weather conditions this morning.

