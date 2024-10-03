Ngā Wai Theme For Annual Enviroschools Encounters

Angelo Savieti, left, and Jade Lee Eastwood from Dargaville’s Selwyn Park School pull hydrology equipment across the Kaihu River to work out the volume of water in the awa at a recent Enviroschools Encounter event. (Photo/Supplied)

More than 200 young Northlanders are expected to attend annual Enviroschools Encounters events around the region in September and October with Ngā Wai - freshwater - this year’s theme.

The free events began with Year Four to Eight students gathering in Dargaville at the Kauri Coast Top 10 Holiday Park on Thursday 26 September. This will be followed by a Whangārei event at Cafler Park on Thursday 17 October and a Far North event at Kaeo’s Lonsdale Park on Thursday 24 October.

Students will spend the day exploring waterways including making ‘bug bags’ to help identify water bugs and how healthy a waterway is, they’ll watch an electric fisher in action, use scientific equipment to take water measurements and learn a water-related waiata to share with their school community.

Younger children will get their chance to take part at indoor early childhood encounters to be run in Whangārei at the Whangarei Bowling Club on Thursday 17 October and at Lonsdale Park, Kaeo Thursday 24 October.

The early childhood day will include identifying freshwater species, crawling through a pretend storm water drain, playing awa bingo and using grabbers to sort debris from a make-believe stream. Face-painting, dress-ups and story time will complete the water-related activities on offer.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Northland Regional Council chair Geoff Crawford says the council is proud to be hosting creative and innovative freshwater events that help children and their teachers with environmental learning and action.

Chair Crawford says schools and centres can register for the Far North schools’ event and both early childhood encounters by emailing: education@nrc.govt.nz

(The Whangārei schools’ event is fully booked.)

© Scoop Media

