Coastal Otago Highways Under Red Weather Warning - NZTA Urges People To Assess Their Travel Plans

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging drivers to plan ahead and check the latest road conditions, with rainfall in Otago expected to intensify overnight, making driving and road conditions challenging through until Friday evening.

“The best thing people can do is plan-ahead and avoid unnecessary travel which is now the advice from the Emergency Management Otago (EMO),” says NZTA Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

“Would be travellers on coastal Otago highways should stay up to date with Met Service, Emergency Management Otago, their local councils, and regularly check the NZTA’s Journey Planner.

“Our main priority is the safety of all road users on the road. NZTA urges essential travel only on coastal Otago highways, as roads during this prolonged weather event could close at any time. Our crews are ready to respond, are monitoring the situation and know the highway risk points.

“Those who have to drive need to be aware that the ground in all of Otago and Southland is saturated, following weeks of rain. This increases the risk of surface flooding in other parts of the network not covered by the red weather warning.”

Please obey any signage and advice on the road – slow down in flood waters as this causes bow waves into properties and other vehicles.

