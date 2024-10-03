Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coastal Otago Highways Under Red Weather Warning - NZTA Urges People To Assess Their Travel Plans

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 5:08 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging drivers to plan ahead and check the latest road conditions, with rainfall in Otago expected to intensify overnight, making driving and road conditions challenging through until Friday evening.

“The best thing people can do is plan-ahead and avoid unnecessary travel which is now the advice from the Emergency Management Otago (EMO),” says NZTA Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

“Would be travellers on coastal Otago highways should stay up to date with Met Service, Emergency Management Otago, their local councils, and regularly check the NZTA’s Journey Planner.

“Our main priority is the safety of all road users on the road. NZTA urges essential travel only on coastal Otago highways, as roads during this prolonged weather event could close at any time. Our crews are ready to respond, are monitoring the situation and know the highway risk points.

“Those who have to drive need to be aware that the ground in all of Otago and Southland is saturated, following weeks of rain. This increases the risk of surface flooding in other parts of the network not covered by the red weather warning.”

Please obey any signage and advice on the road – slow down in flood waters as this causes bow waves into properties and other vehicles.

MetService

  • MetService updates: National Severe Weather Information - MetService is New Zealand’s only authorised provider of Severe Weather Alerts
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 