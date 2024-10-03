New Development Is A Significant Iwi Footprint In The Dunedin Central Business District

An exciting new commercial property development is taking shape in Dunedin.

The Mataukareao development, on 50 Great King Street, a project by Hapai Commercial Property LP, is a significant institutional scale development and investment by a large collective of iwi and mana whenua (Ōtākou Rūnaka) in Dunedin. The building will house Pacific Radiology Group and a major government tenant as anchor tenants and provide much needed public car parking for Dunedin (which will be leased and managed by Dunedin City Council).

The building has been named Mataukareao by Ōtākou Rūnaka. Mataukareao was a nohoaka and tauraka waka (landing place for waka) at the bottom of present-day Hanover Street. Matau is a hook and Kareao (supplejack) were recorded as growing on the flat below Hanover and Frederick Street.

Ōtākou Rūnaka Chair, Nadia Wesley-Smith, welcomes the opportunity for mana whenua to impart their history and narrative on the building, and Dunedin. “The harbour was and remains a crucial waterway for Otakou. We view it as our river, our highway for travel to Ōtepoti and further into the mainland” says Wesley-Smith.

The development with Hāpai presents an opportunity for Ōtākou to set out an authentic narrative in the city, in addition to enabling an investment in commercial property. Wesley-Smith explains, “Ōtākou have a responsibility to grow an intergenerational economy, and the relationship with Hāpai and the development of Mataukareao enables that.”

Hāpai Commercial Property General Manager, Bevan Hames, explains the scope of the development. “Mataukareao is a significant development for the Dunedin commercial office market in terms of both scale, high standard of specification and quality, as well as a five-star green rating,” says Hames. “The focus on sustainability, carbon offsets and energy efficiency aligns to the shared values of Hapai’s iwi investors.”

The building will be 6-levels, with 4-levels of A-grade office space, and 2-levels of carparking available, some of which is public parking managed by DCC. The premium standard and environmental focus has already made the building highly attractive for tenants, who are drawn to the CBD location, integrated Bus Hub, and low operational costs. “Pacific Radiology will be an anchor tenant, and will bring advanced medical technology to the region,” says Hames.

Pacific Radiology is the country’s largest private radiology provider supplying world-class radiology imaging, diagnostic and interventional services to New Zealand communities. This Pacific radiology branch in Dunedin will host the latest in digital PET/CT scanner technology, which is key in the diagnosis and management of advanced cancers and other medical conditions. It will also deliver MRI, CT, ultrasound, x-ray and breast imaging services.

RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group CEO Terry McLaughlin says “Pacific Radiology are pleased to be involved with this major new development in Central Dunedin”.

“At Pacific Radiology, we take pride in ensuring our local community’s healthcare needs are met in an environment where patients feel welcomed and at ease. The Matakareao development provides the ideal setting to house our new flagship Dunedin branch. The team behind this development have put a lot of thought into the design to ensure it meets the needs of the community culturally, ecologically and practically.”

The development also includes provisions for public benefit, with the Dunedin City Council set to provide some public parking. Mayor Jules Radich is pleased with the investment by Hāpai, with Ōtākou, into the city. Mayor Radich says, “The project is strategically positioned to integrate with the city's existing infrastructure, strengthening urban connectivity. We’re proud to be part of Mataukareao, which will provide much-needed parking and enhance the amenity of the Bus Hub area.”

A major Crown tenant have recently confirmed they will also be a tenant in the building confirming the appeal of Mataukaraeo as the premium office accommodation in Dunedin. Hames says “the tenant demand and consequential uptake has been really encouraging”. One floor remains available for lease as a whole or in parts.

Designed by Sheppard & Rowte Architects, the project is being built by Apollo Projects. Mataukareao is due for completion in April 2025.

About Hāpai:

Hāpai is a property fund that is unique in Aotearoa being 100% Iwi owned and controlled, and singularly focused on empowering enduring Māori success in the property sector. Hāpai Property concentrates on combining Iwi capacity with proprietary opportunity to drive the collective growth of the Māori property economy. Hāpai Property was founded in 2019 by six Iwi, and has since grown to nearly thirty Iwi investors (including Otakou), to undertake their property investment collectively, enabling scale, diversification and effective execution. Hāpai’s investment mandate covers commercial and industrial property, mixed-tenure housing ( including build-to-rent and retirement villages), and land improvement / development (land banking, and rezoning).

The Hāpai Property portfolio includes eight commercial properties, over 200 residential BTR properties built or under development, alongside close to 1000 houses in the development pipeline.

The fund is also involved in other significant developments across New Zealand, including the Beachlands Development at Formosa (in partnership with NZS and Russell Property Group), the new Cardinal Logistics facility in Drury, Auckland – New Zealand's first fully automated logistics facility, as well as various large-scale mixed-tenure housing and retirement village projects around the country.

About Pacific Radiology:

PACIFIC RADIOLOGY GROUP is part of RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group. Pacific Radiology is one of the leading radiology companies in New Zealand with 47 clinics throughout Canterbury, Nelson, Otago / Southland, the Waikato and Wellington / Manawatū. There are 10 Pacific Radiology clinics in the Wellington / Manawatū.

RHCNZ MEDICAL IMAGING GROUP is New Zealand’s leading private radiology provider with over 140 specialist radiologists working throughout 73+ clinics nationwide. This New Zealand owned company operates 3 iconic brands – Auckland Radiology Group, Bay Radiology and Pacific Radiology. RHCNZ stands for Radiology Holding Company New Zealand.

