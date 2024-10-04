Dunedin Weather Event Update #5 – State of Emergency declared

Dunedin (Thursday, 3 October 2024) – Dunedin City Mayor Jules Radich has declared a state of emergency for Dunedin in response to heavy rainfall and flooding in the area.

Residents in South Dunedin, particularly in Caversham in and around the areas near Hillside Road and Surrey Street, are being advised to self-evacuate and get to higher ground if they feel unsafe. If they have friends or whānau they can stay with, they should go there first.

For those that do not have a safe place to stay, an evacuation centre has been established at the St Clair Golf Club at 20 Isadore Road for South Dunedin residents. Red Cross volunteers will be there to assist.

There has been a landslip on Aramoana Rd between Careys Bay and Deborah Bay, and on the access road to Smaills Beach from Tomohawk Road. Both are blocked and unsafe to drive through.

We’ve had reports of people driving through flooded areas and causing waves or problems for our volunteers and emergency services. We expect more surface flooding in other areas that may be difficult to see, so we advise people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Sandbags will continue to be available from South Dunedin (Ice Stadium), Mosgiel (Memorial Park/Gym carpark) and Middlemarch (Showgrounds) overnight. There is high demand in South Dunedin so please be patient.

