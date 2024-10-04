Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community To Hold Candlelight Vigil Outside Of Mount Eden Prison For Murdered Prisoner

Friday, 4 October 2024, 4:13 am
Press Release: People Against Prisons Aotearoa

WHAT:

Members of slain Auckland man Andrew Chan Chui’s family will be holding a candlelight vigil outside of Mount Eden Prison, to memorialise the life and death of their brother and son. The prison abolitionist community group People Against Prisons Aotearoa is supporting the Chan Chui family to hold the vigil.

WHEN:

7:30pm, Saturday October 5th.

WHO:

Confirmed speakers:

Dr. Emmy Rākete, People Against Prisons Aotearoa’s press spokesperson (available for interview)

WHERE:

At the main entrance of Mount Eden Corrections Facility, 1 Lauder Road, Mount Eden, Auckland.

BACKGROUND:

Andrew Chan Chui was found dead in his cell at Mount Eden Prison last week. His cellmate has been charged with his murder. The Chan Chui whānau maintain that Andrew’s death was the consequence of double bunking, and that he would be alive today if he had not been locked into a shared cell. 72% of Mount Eden’s population are double bunked, compared to just 41% of New Zealand’s prison population overall. In 2017, Stephen Gotty was convicted for raping his cellmate in a double bunked cell in Mount Eden Prison.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from People Against Prisons Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 