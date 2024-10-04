Chatham Islands Enters The Jet Age

TEXEL Boeing 737-800 BCF alongside Air Chathams SAAB 340 (Photo/Supplied)

With the completion of the 480 metre extension and strengthening of the Chatham Islands Inia William Tuuta Memorial Airport the operation of Boeing 737 class of jet aircraft is possible.

That possibility became a reality on Tuesday 1 October 2024 with the successful Auckland to Chatham Islands and return flight of a TEXEL Air Boeing 737 BCF cargo aircraft, increasing the Chatham Islands connectivity, resilience and enhancing economic development opportunities.

The inaugural mission to deliver freight, confirmed the new runway’s capability to support code 4C aircraft and open the door to future flights.

The project to lengthen and strengthen the runway - Project Longer and Stronger - is funded through the Governments Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) programme, managed in partnership with Crown Infrastructure Partners.

