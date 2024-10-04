Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chatham Islands Enters The Jet Age

Friday, 4 October 2024, 10:43 am
Press Release: Chatham Islands Airport Limited

TEXEL Boeing 737-800 BCF alongside Air Chathams SAAB 340 (Photo/Supplied)

With the completion of the 480 metre extension and strengthening of the Chatham Islands Inia William Tuuta Memorial Airport the operation of Boeing 737 class of jet aircraft is possible.

That possibility became a reality on Tuesday 1 October 2024 with the successful Auckland to Chatham Islands and return flight of a TEXEL Air Boeing 737 BCF cargo aircraft, increasing the Chatham Islands connectivity, resilience and enhancing economic development opportunities.

The inaugural mission to deliver freight, confirmed the new runway’s capability to support code 4C aircraft and open the door to future flights.

The project to lengthen and strengthen the runway - Project Longer and Stronger - is funded through the Governments Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) programme, managed in partnership with Crown Infrastructure Partners.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Chatham Islands Airport Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 