Auckland Property Investors Association Urges Compassion In Wake Of Dunedin Floods

AUCKLAND, 4th October 2024 —The Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA) calls on landlords to prioritise tenant safety and well-being as Dunedin grapples with severe flooding. In light of experiences from last year's Auckland floods, APIA emphasises the importance of compassionate and lawful responses to this natural disaster.

In the wake of last year's Auckland floods, the Association became deeply alarmed by reports of illegal tenancy terminations and unscrupulous demands for tenants to remediate flood-damaged properties at their own cost. APIA categorically rejects these unlawful practices and strongly caution against believing or implementing such tactics. As Dunedin faces similar challenges, APIA emphasises the critical importance of compassionate, ethical, and lawful responses to this natural disaster.

"While these stories were few and far between, one is one too many. We strongly urge landlords to remember that their primary concern should be the safety and well-being of their tenants during this challenging time.” says Sarina Gibbon, general manager of the APIA.

APIA outlines its best practice guidance for Dunedin landlords in this early and stressful stage:

Prioritise Safety: Ensure tenants are not placed in unnecessary danger. Facilitate early exits or rent abatements when appropriate, always acting with humanity. Prompt Inspection and Mitigation: When safe to do so, inspect properties as soon as possible. Mitigate damage quickly by hiring fans and dehumidifiers promptly. “If you have to go in there to rip up carpets to stop further damage, do it now,” says Gibbon, “Document everything. You’ll find insurance companies very accommodating when it comes to common sense and reasonable mitigation.” Insurance Claims: Initiate insurance claims without delay to expedite the recovery process. Legal Obligations: Be aware that the Residential Tenancies Act has specific requirements regarding rent abatement which must be observed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"This is an incredibly stressful time for Dunedin landlords and tenants," Gibbon adds. “Do not knee-jerk any tenancy decisions. Be deliberate and kind. Illegal and inhumane practices not only harm tenants but also damage the reputation of responsible landlords in the broader rental market.”

APIA reminds landlords that their FAQ, developed during last year's Auckland floods, remains a valuable resource for navigating tenancy issues during natural disasters. The Association encourages all parties to refer to this guidance to clarify rights and responsibilities.

"In times of crisis, how we treat each other defines us as a community," Gibbon concludes. "We call on landlords to demonstrate leadership through compassion, ensuring that their responses to this disaster strengthen, rather than strain, tenant relationships."

APIA remains committed to supporting both landlords and tenants through this challenging period and will continue to provide updates and resources as the situation evolves.

About Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA)

The Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA) is a leading advocacy group representing the interests of property investors throughout Auckland. Committed to promoting education, advocacy, and networking opportunities, APIA actively shapes policies impacting the property investment landscape. APIA strives to cultivate a supportive environment for property investors while advocating for policies that uphold the rights and responsibilities of both landlords and tenants.

© Scoop Media

