South Island Weather Disruption

A local state of emergency has been declared in Dunedin and surrounding areas currently experiencing adverse weather conditions in the South Island.

To maintain the safety of our people, we have temporarily suspended some services on Friday 4 October in impacted areas.

Weather Disruption

The nature of this disruption means that it is likely to cause delays of some days for mail and parcels travelling in and out of the following areas into early next week:

Rural Otago

Southland

Dunedin

Oamaru

We are continuing to closely monitor other areas across the country also experiencing severe weather, and will implement contingency plans where possible to ensure parcels reach their destinations as safely and quickly as possible.

