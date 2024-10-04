Councils And Awatoto Businesses Enter Into Agreement On Enhanced Flood Resilience

The Awatoto Industry Action Group, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Napier City Council have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) around flood resilience for the Awatoto industrial area. The Awatoto based industries are major contributors to the Napier economy and are significant employers.

The MoU outlines how the three parties will work together to deliver enhanced flood mitigation for the area that was severely impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023. Flooding reached a depth of around two metres in the industrial zone and caused the loss of or damage to significant assets including the operation of Napier’s wastewater treatment plant.

Work already in the pipeline to benefit the wider Awatoto industrial and residential area includes upgrades to pump stations, with permanent on-site backup power generators, seismic strengthening and improved telemetry systems to allow remote monitoring and management of the stations.

Work is also underway to look at further flood mitigation including the possibility of developing secondary flood containment to further protect the industrial area.

Awatoto Industry Action Group’s Stephen Esposito said: “Businesses in the Awatoto area have come together to invest in identifying the best solution to protect the industrial area.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “A secondary containment bund would prevent floodwaters from reaching the area in the event the primary system cannot cope. The project is intended to tie into existing flood protection systems and is being designed so it does not adversely impact nearby areas.

“I would also like to say that it's great to see local government collaborating with industry on a project that has clear benefits to the region.”

Regional Councillor Neil Kirton said: “This agreement represents a vital step forward in ensuring that the Awatoto industrial area is better prepared for future extreme weather events. By collaborating with our local partners, we are committed to building a more resilient community and safeguarding critical infrastructure."

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said: “The impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle highlighted the need for stronger flood mitigation in Awatoto. By coming together to address these challenges, we are ensuring the long-term safety of all those who live and work in that area and the viability of this important industrial zone for Napier’s economy.”

