Rugby Legend Ian Foster Celebrated With Civic Honour

Ian Foster was presented with the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal at the annual University of Waikato Blues Awards. Also in attendance was, from left, Councillor Mark Donovan, Mayor Paula Southgate and Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf. Photo courtesy of Stephen Barker / Barker Photography.

Those fortunate to be sitting in the terraces at Hamilton’s Rugby Park in 1985 can lay claim to witnessing the emergence of a New Zealand rugby legend.

Ian Foster made his debut for Waikato that year, the start of a stellar rugby career that culminated in him coaching the famed All Blacks.

Foster’s sporting legacy was celebrated on Thursday night with the awarding of the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal by Hamilton City Council.

The medal was presented at the annual University of Waikato Blues Awards.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the Hamilton KirikiriroaMedal is one of the highest honours the city can bestow, recognising significant achievements of individuals who have excelled in their field and made an outstanding contribution to the city.

“These are not given out lightly, and this has received full support of Council.

“Ian Foster is a truly deserving recipient. This award acknowledges his significant contribution to rugby, and all those he inspires – both locally and nationally. His passion, care, loyalty and determination are the qualities of true leadership.”

Ian Foster speaks at the University of Waikato Blues Awards on Thursday night. Photo courtesy of Stephen Barker/ Barker Photography.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Foster was born in Putaaruru and educated at Taieri College and Forest View High School, but Hamilton will rightly claim him as one of its most beloved sons, Mayor Southgate said.

Foster, who is also a Waikato University graduate, made his name playing in the pivotal first five-eighth position for Waikato. He would go on to make the number 10 jersey his own, turning out for his beloved Mooloos 148 times. He owns the record for the most appearances in a Waikato jersey.

In a career marked by on-field excellence, it’s difficult to pick one outstanding achievement, but Foster’s performance in helping Waikato wrest the Ranfurly Shield off Auckland at Eden Park in 1993 – and in the process end the country’s longest ever shield tenure – stands out as a crowning moment.

Foster’s playing career straddled New Zealand rugby’s amateur and professional eras, and he played 26 games for the Chiefs.

Foster’s decision to end his playing days in 1998 was followed a few short years later by his emergence as a rugby coach, first for his beloved Waikato team and then for the Chiefs and Junior All Blacks.

In 2012, Foster joined the New Zealand national team as an assistant coach and was part of the coaching setup that guided the All Blacks to Rugby World Cup glory in 2015.

Following the retirement of Sir Steve Hansen, Foster was appointed All Blacks head coach in 2020 and guided the team to the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Past recipients of the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal include John Gallagher, the late John and Bunny Mortimer, Dr Beverley Clarkson and Professor Bruce Clarkson, Dr Peter Sergel and Richard O’Brien.

© Scoop Media

