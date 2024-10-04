Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
In The Nick Of Time: How The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Saved Geoff’s Life

Friday, 4 October 2024, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Aerocool Rescue Helicopter

Photo/Supplied

“I got to say to the crew...’you doing your job, to the best of your ability, has helped save my life,’” says a thankful Geoff. 

Geoff and his wife had no idea their world was about to turn upside down. They were out  enjoying a beach run with their dog Pablo. But when Geoff bent down to pick up Pablo, a  sudden, excruciating pressure built up in his head – and he collapsed on the sand.  

Understandably, Geoff’s wife was horrified, and she tried to get him to their car. But Geoff  was so disoriented, he started walking in the wrong direction. 

Knowing something was terribly wrong, Geoff’s wife drove him straight to the nearest medical centre, where a passing doctor immediately recognised that Geoff was in serious  danger and called 111. 

Geoff was rushed to Tauranga Hospital, but he wasn’t out of danger. Far from it. Instead, the medical staff suspected Geoff had a brain aneurysm, and he needed urgent medical surgery to survive - at Waikato Hospital, which was about an 1 hour, 20 minute drive away. 

Time is absolutely crucial in brain aneurysm cases, with 50% of people not surviving. 

Thankfully, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter came to the rescue and flew Geoff to Waikato Hospital in just 15 minutes. This flight helped save Geoff’s life, enabling him to get the life saving surgery he needed as quickly as possible, and he is now well on the road to recovery. 

Geoff has returned to his work at EVES Realty, who has been supporting the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter for more than 20 years. In fact, Geoff himself donates to the rescue  helicopter through their payroll giving program! 

We are deeply grateful to EVES Realty, Geoff himself, and to all of the generous and kind hearted people who donate to make rescues like this possible. 

Donate to your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/aerocool-rescue-helicopter/donate

