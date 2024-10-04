Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter’s Winch Operation Saves Susan In The Bush

Susan Moon bootcamp (Photo/Supplied)

“I reconciled myself to a long wait until rescue services came. When we heard the helicopter overhead, we didn’t realise it was for us. When I realised they were here for me, I cried with relief.”

69-year-old Susan was tramping with her brother-in-law and husband in the bush when her foot slipped.

“I can’t remember exactly what happened,” Susan says, “but I looked down and saw my foot hanging to one side. I knew instantly that I had broken my leg.”

There was no way Susan could walk out of the track with a broken leg. It dawned quickly on the group that they had no way to call for help. No Personal Locator Beacon, and no cell reception.

Desperate to help his wife, Susan’s husband ran non-stop to the end of the track, jumped in his car, and drove to where he could get reception. As soon as he came within range, he dialed 111.

Thankfully, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew were rescue-ready and able to take to the skies a few minutes after the call came in…which was a lot quicker than even Susan expected.

Because of the dense bush, there was nowhere for the rescue helicopter to land. So instead, Critical Care Flight Paramedic (CCFP) James was expertly winched down to where Susan was on the ground.

"Navigating above the dense bush to find patients is always a challenge, winching Susan out was tricky. The Pilot and Crewman deserve all the credit!" says Critical Care Flight Paramedic (CCFP) James.

Photo/Supplied

As you can imagine, Susan was profoundly thankful that Critical Care Flight Paramedic James was there to help.

“He was very reassuring and calming through the whole process. I followed his instructions, put my arms around him, and closed my eyes. I was very relieved that someone was looking after me.”

Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew worked quickly to winch Susan up to the rescue helicopter before flying her straight to Wellington Hospital.

“When I was at Wellington Hospital, I could hear the rescue helicopters landing day and night with amazing frequency. I had no idea until then how often they are called upon.

“I can’t begin to imagine how difficult my rescue would have been without the rescue helicopter. Thank you so much!” says an ever so grateful Susan.

Recovery for Susan is slow but steady and she is now on the road to mobility. She will never forget the incredible rescue that people in her community made possible.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Donate to your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter today to keep missions like these possible -https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/grassroots-trust-rescue-helicopter/donate

