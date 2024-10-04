SH1 South Of Dunedin Closes, Evansdale To Palmerston North Of Dunedin Also Due To Flooding

More state highways closed: SH1 south of Dunedin, Waihola to Milton, north of Dunedin Evansdale to Palmerston, SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn

In addition to the three highways closed earlier in Otago, three more areas of highway, two on SH1 flanking Dunedin, have closed due to flooding.

People should delay their journeys and avoid these areas:

SH1 north of Dunedin, Evansdale to Palmerston – see images below taken in Waikouaiti this morning:

Photo/Supplied

Photo/Supplied

SH1 south of Dunedin, between Waihola and Milton: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482765 Freight traffic in particular may need to take the Lindis Pass (Tarras to Omarama) to get to Canterbury or Otago.

SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482760

For the fuller picture on Otago and Southland highways please read this 11 am update: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/state-highway-update-dunedin-otago-as-rain-continues-state-of-emergency-declared-dunedin/

Three state highways closed earlier Otago

SH88 between Forsyth Barr Stadium and Port Chalmers: Closed due to a serious slip at Maia affecting properties and the highway, as well as several smaller slips along SH88 and around Parry St.

Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482713

Please note, the informal detour roads above SH88 aren’t suitable for large, heavy vehicles and unless people have an urgent need to travel, they should keep these routes clear also.

SH87 Kyeburn to Hyde (north of Middlemarch): closed due to flooding. Updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482674

SH90 Waikoikoi to Tapanui: closed due to flooding. Updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482705

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) urges drivers to stay home unless travel is absolutely essential and they know their route is passable and safe.

Rivers and streams can rise fast and catch people out.

Surface flooding can occur quickly making it hard to judge the road surface, with potholes forming fast.

A second rain peak is expected midafternoon, continuing well into the evening, says Otago Emergency Management.

People should check the highway updates before heading out and their local council, Otago Emergency Management and Dunedin City Council’s pages for local road updates/ Civil Defence advice.

Photo/Supplied

Elsewhere in Otago and Southland people can expect to see slips near highways, debris washed up in places with flooding and surface water.

Speeds will be reduced in many places where there is flood water up to the road shoulders.

There may be lane closures on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway from Lookout Point to Green Island due to surface flooding.

Please obey any signage and advice on the road: Slow down in flood waters as this causes bow waves into properties and other vehicles.

Anyone facing an emergency situation should call 111, while people needing flood-related assistance should contact their local council.

