Second Man Charged In Relation To Ariki Rigby Homicide

Friday, 4 October 2024, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hawke’s Bay Police have today arrested a second man in relation to the murder of Ariki Rigby in 2022.

The 29-year-old Havelock North man has been charged with being a party to arson.

He is due to appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow, and Police will oppose his bail.

Today’s arrest follows the earlier arrest of a 32-year-old man in Auckland in September.

That man is charged with murder and has been remanded in custody to appear in Napier High Court on 11 October.

As this matter is before the Court, Police are unable to make any further comment.

