Little Yellow Digger That Could Wraps Six Weeks Work Into Four Weeks In The Otira Gorge

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) rockfall remediation work at the Rock Shelter between Otira and Arthur’s Pass, SH73, wraps up work today. This is two weeks under the six weeks set aside, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Despite some bad weather in the past month, the little yellow digger and the crew managing it by remote control made excellent progress, says NZTA Maintenance Contract Manager on the West Coast, Moira Whinham.

“From today, 5 pm, we can end our managed traffic during weekdays,” she says. This is good news for the second week of the school holidays.

The digger will need to be retrieved in coming weeks requiring a four-hour closure. Plywood barricades will be removed at the same time. NZTA will advertise that in advance.

McGrath Creek Bridge some ongoing work to complete

An additional bridge repair project on SH73, closer to Arthur’s Pass, which has caused delays overnight in the past week still has a few things to be completed. On Tuesday, 8 October, there could be 20 minute delays at this bridge for the guardrail work.

Any other delays at McGrath Creek Bridge will be updated in the NZTA Journey Planner. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast

Traffic and highway closure updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

