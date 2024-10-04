Police Locate Offender Following New Lynn Assault

Investigations have been underway since the woman was assaulted during a disorder outside an address on Portage Road at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Adam Lough, of Waitematā CIB, says a woman was inside a vehicle at the time of the assault.

“It appears the male offender was attempting to recover a stolen vehicle at the time,” he says.

“He has gone about this the wrong way, instead committing an offence by carrying this knife and inflicting a serious injury on the woman.

“She was transported to hospital in a serious condition where she underwent surgery and is now stable.”

An investigation began as a priority, resulting in a search warrant being executed in Henderson today.

“A 24-year-old man was taken into custody at the address without incident,” Detective Senior Sergeant Lough says.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and he will appear in the Waitākere District Court in due course.

Police have also located the weapon – a large knife – that was allegedly used.

“It was a priority for our investigation staff to locate and arrest the offender,” Detective Senior Sergeant Lough says.

“There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for anyone in the community to possess a weapon such as this, which are offensive weapons.

“You run the risk of being arrested and prosecuted if you own or are found to be carrying these ‘zombie’ knives in public places.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Lough says Police reiterate that people should avoid taking matters into their own hands, and instead call Police on 111.

As the matter is now before the Court, we are limited in making further comment.

