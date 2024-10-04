Plane Sense Rallies Communities With $25k By 2025 Campaign To Fund High Court Legal Battle Against Flight Path

Wellington, New Zealand – 3 October 2024 – Plane Sense Wellington Inc. is calling on the community to help raise $25,000 by 2025 as part of a major fundraising campaign to support its legal battle against Airways, Wellington Airport, and the Director of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The funds are needed by the end of this year to cover legal fees, expert witness costs, and other expenses as Plane Sense fights to reverse the controversial DMAPS flight path, which has caused ongoing harm to the local community.

The “$25k by 2025” campaign calls on Wellingtonians to stand up against big business profiting at the expense of small communities. It encourages people to contribute financially to support the legal fight ahead of a High Court hearing. A three-day court hearing has been proposed in May 2025, where Plane Sense will argue that critical administrative law errors were made in the approval of DMAPS, raising further safety and public health concerns.

“We’ve already raised $26,631.63, which is a huge achievement in the current times, but we’re not done yet,” said Plane Sense co-founder, Roxy Steel. “Now, we need to raise $25,000 by the end of this year to ensure we can afford the expert witnesses and legal support we need to help win this case. This is a fight for community well-being - ours today, yours tomorrow. Left unchecked, these organisations are free to continue making profit-driven decisions at the expense of everyday people.”

“The journey so far has been a real community effort,” said co-founder Louisa Picker. “Our neighbours have volunteered their skills and time, and two pro-bono barristers are fighting alongside us because they believe in the merits of our case”.

The Plane Sense team is rallying the community to raise awareness and funds, in preparation for the next stage of the legal process. The High Court hearing offers hope for a resolution after nearly 2-years of disruption. “We’re relieved to hopefully have an end in sight,” Louisa added, “but we need support to ensure we have the resources to see this through. It’s time to stand together and show powerful corporations that they can’t put profits over people.”

Wellington Airport Consultation

Plane Sense has pushed for full disclosure of unredacted documents related to DMAPS, which the respondents have resisted. Meanwhile, Wellington Airport’s consultation process, which closes on 11 October 2024, is being criticised for poor timing, as many residents may be away for the school holidays and unaware of the consultation.

For those wondering which consultation options align with Plane Sense’s stance, Roxy Steel advises:

- Option 3: Revert the flight path to its original pre-DMAPS position. Followed by,

- Option 4: And note that aircraft should fly out over the harbour for as long as possible before crossing land at a higher altitude.

“This is about righting a wrong,” Roxy said. “We don’t advocate for a new flight path over new residences. We’re calling for a reversal of the DMAPS decision, to end the harm it’s caused.”

How to Help: Join the Cause

Plane Sense is rallying the entire community to step up and support the campaign. “This isn’t just about us,” said Louisa. “This is about everyone who has the potential to be affected by decisions made by these multi-million dollar corporations, at the expense of our health and well-being. Let’s hold them accountable together.”

Support our cause today and help us raise the funds we need by the end of this year. Visit planesensewellington.com/donate to contribute to the $25k by 2025 campaign and ensure that the community has a strong voice in court.

