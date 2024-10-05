Police investigating Flaxmere shooting

Police are investigating after two men were shot in Flaxmere last night.

Police were called to a Berwick Crescent address at 11.30pm yesterday, following reports of a shooting.

Officers were subsequently notified that two men had arrived at Hawke’s Bay Hospital with injuries consistent with being shot.

One of the men was reported to have a serious injury, while the other was reported to have a moderate injury.

Enquiries are under way to establish exactly what has occurred.

Anyone with information which could assist our enquiries is asked to please update us online now [1]or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241005/2014.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

