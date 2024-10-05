Dunedin Weather Event Update #13 – 5 October 2024 2:30pm

A precautionary boil water notice has been put in place for DCC-supplied properties in West Harbour from District Road, Roseneath to Lewis Street, Deborah Bay, until further notice. This includes Roseneath, Sawyer’s Bay, Port Chalmers, Carey’s Bay and Deborah Bay.

“This is a safeguard because we have switched over to a new water supply following the main pipe being washed out in the slip at Maia,” said Civil Defence Controller Scott MacLean.

The boil water notice will remain in place until all water quality testing is complete on the new supply. DCC will advise when the boil water notice has been lifted.

As the clean-up begins across Dunedin, residents are reminded to wash their hands to avoid risk of gastro illness, keep out of contaminated areas and to dispose of flood-contaminated materials.

“Floodwater and silt may contain sewage and other hazardous materials, and often carries bugs that can cause gastrointestinal (vomiting and diarrhoea), skin and eye infections,” said Mr MacLean.

Sandbags can be returned to the Ice Stadium as well as the collection points in Mosgiel (Memorial Park/gym carpark) and Middlemarch (Showgrounds). Anyone who needed assistance getting sandbags delivered and now needs them collected can contact DCC on 03 477 4000 to arrange this.

Multiple roads around Dunedin remain closed and the DCC website is updated shortly after they reopen.

SH1 both north and south of Dunedin has been reopened. Port Chalmers highway, SH88 will stay closed this weekend with residential and emergency access only and fully staffed checkpoints. A large boulder fell onto the highway near Parry St early last night and there is also a slip near Maia.

“I am pleased to advise we have made a temporary repair to the water pipe on the Peninsula and services have returned to normal. I’d like to thank those communities for conserving water while this was done,” said Mr MacLean.

“We have also commenced rapid assessments on properties affected by slips to check if they are safe to re-enter. Residents whose property has been flooded are recommended to contact their insurance advisor if they haven’t already.”

The welfare centre at Forsyth Barr stadium is likely to close this evening, once the three remaining family groups have been assisted into temporary accommodation until they can re-enter their homes.

Financial assistance may be available for anyone impacted by the Dunedin flood who lives in the Dunedin City Council area. People can call Work and Income on 0800 400 100 between 8am and 1pm on Sunday, or 8am and 5pm from Monday. Information is on the Work and Income website.

Key points:

A State of Emergency was declared for Dunedin at 11.55pm on Thursday 3 October. The declaration was made in response to heavy rainfall and flooding in the city.

MetService has lifted the weather warning for Otago, Dunedin and coastal Clutha.

Of particular focus will be the slips and road closures affecting the city.

We are regularly updating our website and social media channels with information, so please go there for the most up to date and accurate information.

