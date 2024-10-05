Voluntary Water Notice - Outram and Waikouaiti

All households in Outram and Waikouaiti (including Karitane and Hawksbury) are being told to conserve water as a precautionary measure.

Recent flooding has affected the water quality from the Taieri and Waikouaiti rivers, putting pressure on water treatment plant capacity.

Tap water remains safe to drink.

Dunedin City Council is continuing to monitor the situation. Restrictions will be removed once river quality has improved and water treatment plants have returned to capacity.

In the meantime, people should try and conserve water wherever possible.

Get more tips on how to conserve water at www.dunedin.govt.nz/saving-water

