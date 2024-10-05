Dunedin Weather Event Update #14 – 5 October 2024 5:30pm

As the flood response continues, the Dunedin City Council is focusing on getting roads reopened, managing slips, and continuing to assess properties.

Nine properties have been red-stickered, meaning they are unsafe to occupy. This is following close to 50 property inspections.

“We are aware many property owners will be dealing directly with their insurance company over claims and next steps, including temporary accommodation if they are unable to get back into their homes. We encourage anyone who has not contacted their insurer to do so,” said Civil Defence Controller Rob West.

The welfare centre at Forsyth Barr Stadium will close this evening, with any groups unable to re-enter their own homes given assistance to find temporary accommodation.

A precautionary boil water notice has been put in place for DCC-supplied properties in West Harbour from District Road, Roseneath to Lewis Street, Deborah Bay, until further notice. This includes Roseneath, Sawyer’s Bay, Port Chalmers, Carey’s Bay and Deborah Bay. A new water supply is being used in the area following the main pipe being washed out in the slip at Maia and water quality testing on the new supply is underway.

“Our engineering team and contractors are continuing to assess the slip at Maia. Based on early assessments, we are looking at replacing a length of water pipe approximately 500m long. The timeframe for a permanent solution will depend on further investigation, however we hope to have partial reconnection completed tomorrow. This would involve reconnecting to the St Leonard’s reservoir,” said Mr West.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We believe affected residents in the area have about two days’ water remaining based on current usage so we remind West Harbour residents of the need to conserve water.

Water trucks are at Roseneath, Sawyers Bay and Port Chalmers for anyone wanting fresh drinking water. There is also a water truck in Middlemarch. People must take their own containers.

Households in Outram and Waikouaiti (including Karitane and Hawksbury) are being asked to conserve water until further notice. Tap water is safe to drink however there is pressure on the water treatment plant capacity due to flooding in the Taieri and Waikouaiti rivers.

“We remind people to be vigilant around hand washing to avoid risk of gastro illnesses, and to stay out of any areas that may be contaminated. This is to avoid bugs that can cause gastrointestinal (vomiting and diarrhoea), skin and eye infections that may have been in the floodwater,” said Mr West.

Multiple roads around Dunedin remain closed and the DCC contractors will resume inspections tomorrow (Sunday) morning. Local road closures can be found on the DCC website. Port Chalmers highway (SH88) will stay closed this weekend with residential and emergency access only and fully staffed checkpoints. This is due to the slip at Maia and also one near Parry Street.

Due to the state of emergency still being in place, DCC facilities will remain closed tomorrow. This includes libraries, pools, Toitū, Dunedin Public Art Gallery and Lan Yuan (Dunedin Chinese Gardens). The Dunedin Botanic Garden will be open (with the exception of the Winter Garden).

Sandbags can be returned to the Ice Stadium as well as the collection points in Mosgiel (Memorial Park/gym carpark) and Middlemarch (Showgrounds). If people are unable to return them, sandbags can also be left on verges and they will be collected from early next week. Anyone who required assistance getting sandbags delivered and now needs help getting them removed can contact DCC on 03 477 4000 on Monday to arrange this.

Financial assistance may be available for anyone affected by the Dunedin flood in the Dunedin City Council area. People can call Work and Income on 0800 400 100 between 8am and 1pm on Sunday, or 8am and 5pm from Monday. Information is on the Work and Income website.

No further rain is expected over the weekend and river levels are declining.

The DCC will wind down their Emergency Operations Centre in the bunker this evening, and staff will work remotely as they continue to plan for the recovery phase.

This will be the final update for today.

© Scoop Media

