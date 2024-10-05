Dunedin’s Northern Access Restored, Highway To Port Chalmers Reopening Monday Morning, 4.45 Pm Update Saturday

Access to Dunedin from the north, State Highway 1, was restored early this afternoon, with long queues of traffic making their way north and south as the road opened in both directions.

There are just three highway routes or sections of routes remaining closed after the torrential rain and flooding of recent days, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The key one is SH88 in Dunedin between Forsyth Barr Stadium/Parry St and Port Chalmers. It will reopen at 6 am Monday, although people can expect a slower than usual trip at 30km/hour to keep vibrations to a minimum, single lane around slip sites managed by Stop/Go, 24/7.

The other two are SH87 Kyeburn to Hyde, and SH90 Tapanui to Waikoikoi, which has a detour in place.

Port Chalmers highway, SH88 – reopening Monday 6 am, with restrictions

The route between Forsyth Barr Stadium/Parry St and Port Chalmers remains closed this weekend with residential and emergency access only and fully staffed checkpoints.

Geotechnical advice has now been received for the Parry St and Burkes landslip areas which means the clean-up can continue at these sites ahead of the highway reopening, with single lane traffic around slip sites and at reduced speed, from Monday at 6 am.

There are likely to be significant delays on SH88 on Monday with the new traffic management in place and short delays around the rock scaling/removal work.

This route could also close at short notice again, depending on how the rockfall remediation/ scaling and clean-up goes.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482713

Please note, the informal detour roads above SH88 aren’t suitable for large, heavy or towing vehicles and unless people have an urgent need to travel, they should keep these routes clear also.

SH87 Kyeburn to Hyde (north of Middlemarch): Remaining closed due to damage to a section of highway from the flood water near the Kyeburn Bridge. Flood water still receding. Delay your travel as this will be an extended closure. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482674

At Kokonga earlier today, SH87 – significant damage to the highway surface:

SH90 Waikoikoi to Tapanui: Closed due to flooding around the Pomahaka River. Detour in place and working well. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/482705

Multiple areas of surface flooding and potholes

Speeds will be reduced in many places as the clean-up continues this weekend and into next week. NZTA thanks all drivers for slowing around crews and machinery.

Bridge inspections so far show they have held up well, says NZTA.

This is likely to be the final flooding-related traffic bulletin for this weekend from NZTA.

State Highway updates

Highway conditions for Otago | NZTA Journey Planner

Local road closures Dunedin and Portobello peninsula

https://www.dunedin.govt.nz/news-and-events/public-notices/road-conditions-and-closures

Otago Emergency Management

https://www.otagocdem.govt.nz/

