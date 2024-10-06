Cook Strait Earthquake Public Information Update

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake occurred at 5.08am in the Cook Strait. It was about 33 km depth and was widely felt in the Wellington region and north of the South Island. GeoNet have received over 36,000 felt reports.

The National Emergency Management Agency has advised there is NO tsunami threat.

Councils, emergency services and utilities are conducting checks.

As daylight comes teams will have a better idea of any further impacts.

Trains: as per their normal process, the rail line is shut for inspections. Check the Metlink website for updates to services.

as per their normal process, the rail line is shut for inspections. State Highways: no apparent impacts.

no apparent impacts. Electricity: no reported outages as yet.

no reported outages as yet. Water: no reported outages as yet.

no reported outages as yet. Airport: inspected and no apparent impacts.

Jeremy Holmes, WREMO Regional Manager says that this morning's earthquake was a decent shake and there could be minor damage as a result. “We encourage people to check their properties and report any issues to their landlord or local council.” Holmes says.

"This is a timely reminder that earthquakes can happen anytime. The correct action to take in an earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold. If you are in bed, Stay, Cover and Hold."

