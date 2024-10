Police Investigating After Man Found Deceased, Point England

Police are investigating after a man was located deceased on Point England Road overnight.

The man was found in the middle of the road at 11.15pm yesterday and Police are working to determine the circumstances of his death.

If anyone has information which could assist our enquiries, please contact Police and quote 241006/5254.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

