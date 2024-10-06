Dunedin Weather Event Update #15 – 6 October 2024 12.30pm

Dunedin (Sunday, 6 October 2024)

Residents in some parts of Dunedin are being asked to continue boiling and conserving water until further notice, as the city’s flood response continues.

The Dunedin City Council is now asking the West Harbour community – from Ravensbourne to Deborah Bay – to voluntarily conserve water.

A precautionary boil water notice also now covers the West Harbour from Ravensbourne to Deborah Bay, but excluding St Leonards (which is supplied by a separate reservoir).

Civil Defence Controller Rob West says, “The water supply that generally services West Harbour was impacted by slips. There is a water treatment plant in Port Chalmers that is used at peak times, and we have turned the plant on to ensure residents can still access water.

“It takes time to get this plant up and running and for an independent auditor to confirm the water is safe to drink, so the boil water notice is in place as a precaution until then. This may take several days, so we’re asking everyone between Ravensbourne and Deborah Bay to follow this guidance the meantime.

“It’s important to note this guidance has changed to include Ravensbourne and Maia in the boil water notice, as they are now being supplied by the Port Chalmers water treatment plant as an interim measure.

“I encourage everyone to keep checking for updates. Information is being shared on the DCC website, our social media channels and via media.”

Water trucks are at Roseneath, Sawyers Bay (Presbyterian Church car park) and Port Chalmers (Back Beach car park) for anyone wanting fresh drinking water.

Mr West says residents on Otago Peninsula, from Rotary Park to Portobello, are also being asked to conserve water as a precautionary measure.

Level 1 water restrictions are also in place for Outram and Waikouaiti (including Karitane and Hawksbury), which means residents there are required to conserve water for now.

“We’ll issue updated guidance as soon as we can, but it’s important everyone keeps up to date and follows these requests and requirements in the meantime.

“We also remind people to be vigilant around hand washing to avoid risk of gastro illnesses, and to stay out of any areas that may be contaminated, including our harbour and city beaches. This is to avoid bugs that can cause gastrointestinal (vomiting and diarrhoea), skin and eye infections that may have been in the floodwater,” said Mr West.

Elsewhere, multiple roads remain closed around Dunedin but State Highway 88 to Port Chalmers is due to reopen at 6am tomorrow. Kerbside collection services in the West Harbour area – scheduled for tomorrow – will go ahead as normal.

Sandbags can be returned to the Ice Stadium as well as the collection points in Mosgiel (Memorial Park/gym carpark) and Middlemarch (Showgrounds). If people are unable to return them, sandbags can also be left on verges and they will be collected from early next week.

“Please don’t empty the sand from your bags and treat all bags as contaminated and wear gloves if you’re handling them.”

