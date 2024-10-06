Arrests Following Aggravated Robbery, Pōkeno

Police have arrested five people following the aggravated robbery of a liquor store on Market Road in Pōkeno last night.

At around 7.40pm on Saturday 5 October, four masked people entered the liquor store and assaulted two staff members.

Following the assault on the staff members, the four offenders stole alcohol, cigarettes and the cash till, before leaving at speed in a stolen car.

A short time after the robbery, a Police unit observed the stolen car heading north on the Southern Motorway near Takanini.

The Police helicopter Eagle was able to monitor the car as it continued north and exited the motorway at Ellerslie/Panmure.

The car continued on until Edmondton Road, where the four offenders were observed by Eagle abandoning the stolen car, transferring items to a second car, and then being driven away in that second car.

Police units stopped that car a short time later and took the four offenders from the aggravated robbery into custody, as well as the driver of the second car.

All five people taken into custody - three males aged 16, 17 and 20, and two females aged 17 and 53 – have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Those aged 16 and 17 are due to appear in Manukau Youth Court, while the other offenders will appear in Manukau District Court.

The staff members at the liquor store received minor to moderate injuries and were treated by Ambulance staff at the scene.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

