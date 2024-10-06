Fatal Crash, Tuamarina, Malborough

Police have this afternoon recovered the bodies of three people who were unaccounted for following a crash in Marlborough overnight.

The crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Road in Tuamarina was reported to Police at 1.45am today.

Two people were able to escape from the car after it crashed into the Tuamarina River, however three people were unaccounted for.

The Police National Dive Squad was deployed and at around 12pm today located the car submerged in the river.

Tragically all three remaining occupants were found deceased in the car.

Support is being provided to the families of the deceased, as well as to the two survivors who suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

The road has now reopened.

