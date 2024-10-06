Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fatal Crash, Tuamarina, Malborough

Sunday, 6 October 2024, 4:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have this afternoon recovered the bodies of three people who were unaccounted for following a crash in Marlborough overnight.

The crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Road in Tuamarina was reported to Police at 1.45am today.

Two people were able to escape from the car after it crashed into the Tuamarina River, however three people were unaccounted for.

The Police National Dive Squad was deployed and at around 12pm today located the car submerged in the river.

Tragically all three remaining occupants were found deceased in the car.

Support is being provided to the families of the deceased, as well as to the two survivors who suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

The road has now reopened.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 