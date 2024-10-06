Ahipara Vegetation Fire: Update #2

The vegetation fire near Ahipara is now contained.

There is no active fire front. Crews from Fire and Emergency New Zealand are working with forestry firefighters with heavy machinery and supported by helicopters to ensure the containment holds.

Tonight specialist drone crews will be conducting thermal imaging to check for hotspots.

From tomorrow crews will be on the ground checking for any smouldering hotspots.

The fire has burned 177 hectares and has a perimeter of 7.1 kilometres.

There will be a final update tomorrow afternoon.

