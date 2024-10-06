Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ahipara Vegetation Fire: Update #2

Sunday, 6 October 2024, 4:52 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The vegetation fire near Ahipara is now contained.

There is no active fire front. Crews from Fire and Emergency New Zealand are working with forestry firefighters with heavy machinery and supported by helicopters to ensure the containment holds.

Tonight specialist drone crews will be conducting thermal imaging to check for hotspots.

From tomorrow crews will be on the ground checking for any smouldering hotspots.

The fire has burned 177 hectares and has a perimeter of 7.1 kilometres.

There will be a final update tomorrow afternoon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 