Fatal Crash, Waikato Expressway, Huntly

One person has died following a crash on the Waikato Expressway at Huntly this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a report of a crash in which a motorcycle had collided with a median barrier, at around 3pm today.

Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination. The road has now re-opened.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

If you were traveling in the area at the time of the crash and have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation, please contact Police via 105, referencing event number P060198944.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

