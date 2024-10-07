Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Dunedin State Highway Update – Clean Up And Damage Assessment Under Way

Monday, 7 October 2024, 10:04 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists to expect delays when using SH88 as contractors investigate the extent of damage from last week’s massive downpour.

  • There will be up to 30min delays between 9am and 4pm for the next three days on SH88 at the Parry Street rockfall site due to traffic control in place while contractors do scaling works to make the road safe.
  • Investigations are underway at the Burkes slip on SH88 to understand the extent of the damage to this section of highway. The road is currently under traffic lights stop/go traffic management.
  • Other geotechnical investigations are continuing at various sites on SH88

NZTA is also advising that SH87, which remains closed because of the flood, is expected to re-open this afternoon with a temporary road surface in place, however further investigations into a permanent fix are required.

State Highway updates

Highway conditions for Otago | NZTA Journey Planner

Local road closures Dunedin and Portobello peninsula

https://www.dunedin.govt.nz/news-and-events/public-notices/road-conditions-and-closures

Otago Emergency Management

https://www.otagocdem.govt.nz/

