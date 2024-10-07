Fast-Track Consents Potential Major Economic Boost

Projects included in yesterday’s fast-track consents announcement are a potential major economic and housing boost for the ‘golden triangle’ economic zone, particularly for greater Northland’s inclusion in that zone north of Taupō, says the EMA.

"All three ports in the region - Northport, Port of Auckland and Port of Tauranga - have consents for expansion included in the extensive list of projects and, as all are basically funded, that means critical expansion can go ahead," says EMA Head of Advocacy, Strategy and Finance Alan McDonald.

"Including the proposed dry dock at Northport will be a significant boost for the engineering cluster that already exists in the region, while road and rail projects included in the fast-tracking process will improve freight and road access to all three ports as well as allowing people to move more easily around the region.

"They include roading and housing projects at Tauriko heading west out of Tauranga; Cambridge to Piarere, south of Cambridge; and improved access from Hamilton in the south to State Highway 1 (SH1)."

McDonald says many of the projects had been talked about for years but little or no progress had been made.

"For example, two big projects in Auckland - Mill Rd and the East/West Corridor - have been around for decades with zero to very little progress. This may be the catalyst to finally move on these projects.

"Northlanders will also be very pleased to see the Brynderwyn bypass and the link from Whangārei to Marsden included in the roading mix."

The mix of fast-track projects also includes a number of new renewable energy projects such as wind and solar and renewing consents for existing hydro schemes.

"Given the recent issues caused by higher energy prices and the demands on generation capacity to further electrify the economy, these new fast-tracked projects have increasing significance," says McDonald.

"The importance of new and expanded quarries is often overlooked but we can’t build new infrastructure without them."

McDonald says a couple of significant projects that will benefit Auckland public transport had also been overlooked in the general reaction to the fast-track list.

"There are consents granted to alter 42 rail crossings around the Auckland network, which will greatly enhance capacity on the commuter network, and a fast-track for the Northwest Busway."

