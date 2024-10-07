Tree Blocks Manukau Road In Royal Oak
Monday, 7 October 2024, 12:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A downed tree is blocking Manukau Road in Royal Oak,
between the intersections with Symonds Street and Lombardy
Green.
The incident was reported to Police at around
11.26am, and no injuries have been reported.
The
section of Manukau Road is expected to be blocked for some
time, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible and to take another
route.
