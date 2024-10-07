Tree Blocks Manukau Road In Royal Oak

A downed tree is blocking Manukau Road in Royal Oak, between the intersections with Symonds Street and Lombardy Green.

The incident was reported to Police at around 11.26am, and no injuries have been reported.

The section of Manukau Road is expected to be blocked for some time, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to take another route.

