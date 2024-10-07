Update: Tauranga Homicide Investigation

A woman has been charged with murder in relation to a man who was found deceased in Tauranga on Sunday morning.

Police were called to an area in Gate Pa near St George Street at around 8.45am yesterday (6 October), where a 63-year-old man was found deceased.

A 50-year-old woman has been charged with murder and appeared in Tauranga District Court today. She has been remanded in custody to reappear in Tauranga High Court on 30 October.

Both the victim and the woman charged have been granted name suppression at this stage.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area where the man was found between the evening of Thursday 3 October and Sunday morning, who may have witnessed something of note.

You can update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 241006/6224.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers(link is external) on 0800 555 111.

