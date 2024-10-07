Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 2, Waipawa

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 2 near Waipawa in Central Hawke’s Bay this morning.

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at 10.15am.

Two other people suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and State Highway 2 is expected to remain closed for some time.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Higginson Road, and northbound traffic at Racecourse Road.

