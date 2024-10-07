Unsettled Westerlies, But Brightening Up Late Week

Covering period of Mon 07 - Thu 10 October

MetService is forecasting a return to more regular westerly weather systems this week. The weather system due on Tuesday has prompted issue of Severe Weather Watches for heavy rain and strong winds with snow to follow.

We kick off the week with a bit of wet weather around the country today (Monday). It’s unlikely to affect everyone but where we do see showers some could be heavy and potentially thundery.

The main event begins on Tuesday with strong northwest winds preceding the band of rain which zips up the west coast of the South Island and makes it to the North Island just before we tip into Wednesday.

The northwest winds are going to pump up the temperature in eastern areas but after the rain passes there’s a cool southerly wind that moves up the country and brings a noticeable drop to afternoon temperatures. Gore might struggle to make double digits on Wednesday while Hastings goes from above average temperatures on Tuesday to below average on Thursday.

The cool air intrusion brings about risk of snow and there’s already a Road Snowfall Warning in force for Milford Road from Tuesday evening and Southland could get snow down to 500m on Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris warns, “The recently saturated southeast can expect some wet weather this week. There are a few showers due today, potentially some heavier ones this afternoon/evening. Tuesday brings some passing rain as the front moves through and then a final bout of rain on Wednesday as the southwest wind pushes over. Thursday and Friday are looking mainly fine at this point.”

