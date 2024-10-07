Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Update: Police Conduct Enquiries In Marokopa Area After Sighting Of Missing Children

Monday, 7 October 2024, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Please Attribute to Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders:

Waikato Police are continuing to make enquiries after a sighting of Tom Phillips and his children was reported on Thursday evening.

Investigators received information about 7pm on Thursday that Tom had been seen in bush area west of Coutts Road in Marokopa with Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

Our enquiries have established that this was a credible sighting, and Police believe it was indeed Tom and his children.

Police dispatched staff to the Marokopa area on Thursday night and a three-day search was commenced.

Part of the search phase included air support from the Police Eagle helicopter and a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter.

While nothing further of significance was located, investigators will now assess information gathered to determine any next steps.

This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family.

Police continue to urge those in the Marokopa community to remain alert and report any suspicious activity, no matter how minor, to us.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use reference number 211218/5611.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [2]on 0800 555 111.

[1] http://webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report 

[2] http://crimestoppers-nz.org/reporting-police/

