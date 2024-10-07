Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Three Arrested For Burglary, Hamilton

Monday, 7 October 2024, 2:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Three people were arrested this morning following a traffic stop in the Dinsdale area.

At around 3.45am, a Police unit sighted a vehicle of interest relating to a burglary in Te Kowhai on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Leo Belay says a traffic stop was carried out and the vehicle was stopped without issue.

“A search of the vehicle located a number of items relating to multiple burglaries across the Waikato District, along with the seizure of drug utensils.

“Police followed positive lines of enquiry after reviewing CCTV footage of the Te Kowhai burglary, these arrests highlight the value that CCTV provides Police when investigating such offenses.”

Some items recovered include car keys, passports, power tools, watches, and jewellery.

All three occupants of the vehicle were arrested at the scene without incident.

“This is another good example of our staff remaining vigilant in the community, and a great example of proactive Police work by frontline officers,” says Senior Sergeant Belay.

“Waikato Police are committed to ensuring our community is safe and we hope these arrests provide reassurance to the community.

“Due to the amount of evidence located in the vehicle, investigators will be continuing to make enquiries, to ensure the stolen property safely returns to their rightful owners over the coming days. Identification of further victims through these enquiries will likely result in further charges being laid."

A 43-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today facing six charges of burglary, while a 47-year-old man is due to appear facing one charge of burglary.

A 33-year-old man was charged for possessing a drug utensil and was remanded on bail to reappear at a later date.

