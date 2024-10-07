Have Your Say — Queenstown Lakes’ Annual Quality Of Life Survey Now Open

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) seventh annual Quality of Life survey opens today [Monday 7 October] for residents to give feedback on how they feel about life in the district.

The survey will provide insight into residents’ views on issues such as housing, health services, the environment, transport, employment, and sense of community.

QLDC Acting Chief Executive Ken Bailey said data collected by previous years’ surveys provided Council, and other organisations, strong evidence in order to address the district’s issues, challenges and opportunities.

“Past findings helped shape QLDC’s Long Term Plan, supported our advocacy with government agencies, and guided projects such as the Climate and Biodiversity Plan and the Welcoming Communities Programme.”

“This year’s survey will give us broader insight into what’s currently going well in people’s lives and what they would like to change. It’ll help us and other organisations identify priority issues, pain points, and opportunities to improve the quality of life for our communities.”

“I encourage all Queenstown Lakes residents to take part and help us maintain and further develop the quality of life in the district,” he said.

A group of people randomly selected from the electoral roll will receive letters or emails asking them to participate in this year’s survey, and it’s also available online to anyone living in the district aged 18 and over.

Anyone can access the survey at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz. It will take 15-20 minutes to complete and is open until 10 November 2024.

For those without access to a device or internet, free computers with internet access are available at our libraries district-wide to complete the survey.

As a small incentive, all respondents will go into the draw for a $250 prezzy card at the end of the survey, and weekly $50 prezzy card spot prizes.

Mr Bailey said a new dedicated annual survey on trust and satisfaction in Council services and decision-making would take place in the new year rather than these subjects being included in the Quality of Life survey as they traditionally have.

“At QLDC, we really value local’s views on the trust they hold in Council to deliver and make good decisions and understanding your level of satisfaction with our services and facilities. To give that the focus it deserves and ensure we can turn the results into meaningful improvements, we will be running a standalone annual survey on these subjects early in 2025,” Mr Bailey said.

The trust and satisfaction survey will be advertised and promoted to ensure wide participation, and participants in the Quality of Life survey will be given the opportunity to be notified when the new survey is taking place.

