New Faces At The Top, And Some Top Transport Awards

Photo/Supplied

Peak road freight organisation Transporting New Zealand has some new faces on its board after its annual general meeting in Napier. And it used the event to present a number of awards to the sector’s top performers and innovators.

Interim CEO Dom Kalasih welcomed two new board members. There is Scott Johnstone, the general manager of Brenics in Christchurch, and Murray Young, the general manager from NZ Express Transport, also based in Christchurch.

"Both Scott and Murray bring a huge amount of experience to our board, and both have a real passion for the transport industry and its people so we’re lucky to have them."

"They’re both leaders with proven track records of making the industry more efficient, safer and productive."

"I’d also like to thank our outgoing board members, Peter Heagney of Blenheim, and Lower Hutt’s Deborah O’Brien, who have worked tirelessly for Transporting New Zealand during a major period of change."

The Napier Seminar, held at the East Pier Hotel, also saw a number of awards made to key industry people for their contribution over their lifetimes, and for more recent innovations.

One of the newest members of the New Zealand driving fleet is Josh Adamson, 22, from Matamata who won the EROAD Young Driver of the Year award .

Josh started off as a wash boy at the J Swap Contractors Matamata depot in 2019, going from washing the trucks and machinery to driving them as he worked his way through his licenses. He’s a Kenworth specialist, and has shown exceptional skills in towing a range of trailers all over the country.

At the other end of the road transport line is Warwick Wilshier who won the VTNZ Supreme Contribution to Road Transport.

Warwick has had a lifetime in trucking, mainly in the logging sector. His work with the Log Transport Safety Council has been vital in improving the safety of the sector and his leadership has been a model for industry cooperation at all levels. He’s had many key positions within the industry and is currently the chair of Transporting New Zealand.

The winner of the EROAD Outstanding Contribution to Health and Safety Award went to K & S Freighters of Cambridge for their work with ACC in the Recovery at Work Freight Trial.

Recovery at Work aims to get people back at work in whatever capacity they are able to perform, while making sure they are fully supported. Engagement with staff has proven vital to get them back to fulltime work, and full wages, through supporting their mental wellbeing and providing the necessary rehabilitation. The trial has seen what resources are needed and the benefits of keeping people involved as part of their work team.

"K & S Freighters showed true leadership in working with ACC and staff to get help at each step on the way to full recovery," Dom Kalasih says.

The Fruehauf Outstanding Contribution to Innovation winner was Auckland logistics company Coda Group.

By putting together a suite of safety products to manage fatigue and driver behaviour, Coda Group is ensuring its drivers, and the public, are safer than ever.

Mr. Kalasih says the integration of these advanced safety technologies is setting a benchmark in safety for the whole transport sector.

TrackIT Logistics Outstanding Contribution by a Woman in the Road Transport Industry Award went to Shona Robertson, the CEO of Road Transport Logistics based in Tapanui.

Shona oversaw the amalgamation of several South Island companies to create an innovative, progressive organisation with a focus on customer service and sustainability.

Mr. Kalasih says Shona has also done a vast amount of work for the industry.

"She’s been very busy at a local level looking after the sector as president of her regional road sector group. Shona has also been a brilliant spokeswoman for the industry at a national level where her experience has been called on by ministers and government departments."

He says seeing the quality of people and the level of innovation coming through in the sector is always impressive.

"Transport operators in New Zealand are really early adopters of smart technologies and work practices, and it’s great to see these keep coming through, and the industry’s quality of leadership is second to none."

