Full Steam Ahead On The Largest Road Rebuild Programme Ever For Northland

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has commenced one of the most significant road rebuild programmes in Te Tai Tokerau Northland over the next three years, as part of its annual summer renewal programme.

This summer period, which runs from September through until May, you’ll notice NZTA busy around the Northland state highway network resealing, resurfacing and rebuilding sites across the region to ensure people can get to where they want, quickly and safely.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations NZTA says that this work is in addition to the regular maintenance of the network.

“Along with our maintenance contractors, we’re planning to renew approximately 210.5 lane kilometres of state highway across Northland in the next eight months.

“This significant additional investment will mean you can expect to see a lot more activity across the state highway network, especially during peak summer, where the warmer temperatures and dry air helps new seal stick to the road, ensuring a quality finish.

“We appreciate that this increased activity will mean that your journey takes a little longer, so please plan ahead with the NZTA Journey Planner which accounts for all scheduled works on the state highway network.

“This work is really important to improve our roads and provide a safer and more enjoyable drive for everyone” says Ms Hori-Hoult.

Motorists are urged to watch out for road workers, adhere to temporary speed limits and follow the traffic management directions when driving through worksites.

“We’re asking people to be patient with our crews as they set up and pack down worksites. Overtaking working vehicles can be dangerous for both workers and other drivers and everyone has the right to return to their whānau at the end of the day” says Ms Hori-Hoult.

NZTA is working to minimise disruptions to road users while these important works are being completed. To keep traffic flowing as freely as possible, we’re making changes to the way we’re doing traffic management including programming work at night or during off-peak hours and pausing non-essential work on public holidays.

To alleviate congestion over the Christmas and New Year holiday period, all work sites will close on Friday 20 December 2024, starting up again from Monday 6 January 2025.

Key planned works are outlined below:

Location Work activity Expected timeframe Expected impact SH14 Fudge Farm Road rebuild Mid-September to end November 2024 (eleven weeks) Expect dayworksand a 24/7 lane closure with stop/go SH14 Maunu Road Road resurfacing October 2024 (two nights) Expect nightworksand stop/go SH14 Maungatapere(SH14/SH15 intersection) Road resurfacing October 2024 (one night) Expect nightworksand stop/go SH1 Otaika Shops / Tarewa Road rebuild October 2024 (enabling works – three weeks) November 2024 (three weeks) Expect nightworksand stop/go SH11 Paihia Road resurfacing November 2024 (two weeks) Expect nightworks, stop/goand a detour SH1 Hikurangi Road rebuild November 2024 (four weeks) Expect nightworks, stop/goand a detour SH1 Kamo Bypass Road rebuild and resurfacing January 2025 (three weeks) Expect night closures, stop/go and detour via the Old State Highway (Kamo Road) SH1 Kawakawa Township Road rebuild February/March 2025 (three weeks) Expect nightworks and stop/go

Note: The figures used include between North Auckland (SH16 north of Woodhill and SH1 north of the Johnstone Hill Tunnels) to Te Reinga Wairua (Cape Reinga) which totals approximately 1892 lane kilometres.

