Clutha Police Reminding Locals To Lock Vehicles After Young Person Arrested

Sergeant Tim Coudret, Clutha Police:

Police are reminding motorists to be vigilant after a search warrant targeting an alleged thief, was executed in Milton yesterday morning, Monday 7 October.

Enquiries began following a noted rise in thefts from vehicles over the last few week. Thanks to these enquiries and information from the community the person believed responsible was identified.

A young person was arrested and an assortment of items were recovered which Police will be looking to reunite with their rightful owners.

A 17-year-old is due to appear in the Dunedin Youth Court in due course.

Unfortunately, there are people out there willing to benefit from crime, but yesterday’s work shows the commitment of Police to stopping those individuals.

Police are urging all vehicle owners to take additional precautions to secure their vehicles, such as locking doors, removing valuables from sight, and parking in well-lit areas.

We would like to ask the community to look out for each other and if you see any suspicious activity happening, please contact us on 111 immediately.

To report a theft after it has occurred, please update us online now at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

