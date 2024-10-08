Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Clutha Police Reminding Locals To Lock Vehicles After Young Person Arrested

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 8:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Sergeant Tim Coudret, Clutha Police:

Police are reminding motorists to be vigilant after a search warrant targeting an alleged thief, was executed in Milton yesterday morning, Monday 7 October.

Enquiries began following a noted rise in thefts from vehicles over the last few week. Thanks to these enquiries and information from the community the person believed responsible was identified.

A young person was arrested and an assortment of items were recovered which Police will be looking to reunite with their rightful owners.

A 17-year-old is due to appear in the Dunedin Youth Court in due course.

Unfortunately, there are people out there willing to benefit from crime, but yesterday’s work shows the commitment of Police to stopping those individuals.

Police are urging all vehicle owners to take additional precautions to secure their vehicles, such as locking doors, removing valuables from sight, and parking in well-lit areas.

We would like to ask the community to look out for each other and if you see any suspicious activity happening, please contact us on 111 immediately.

To report a theft after it has occurred, please update us online now at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 