Dunedin’s Port Chalmers Highway: More Material Than Expected, Large Boulders To Be Broken Up, Ongoing Delays SH88

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 10:38 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising drivers to expect ongoing delays this week getting to and from Port Chalmers as contractors continue to make SH88 safe for two-way traffic. To make the most of the workday, hours have been extended to start at 7 am and finish at 6 pm.

Investigations to date after last week’s downpour have shown much more material needing to be removed than initially assessed and some huge boulders have to be broken up first, says NZTA Journey Manager Nicole Felts.

  • There will be up to 30-minute delays between 7am and 6pm for the next four days (including Tuesday) on SH88 at the Parry Street rockfall site (near Forsyth Barr Stadium). Traffic control is in place keeping the road single lane at that point so contractors can remove rocks safely.
  • Investigations are continuing at the Burkes slip site on SH88 to understand the extent of the damage to this section of highway. The road is currently under traffic lights - Stop/Go traffic management, with minor delays.
  • Other geotechnical investigations are continuing at various sites on SH88.

“We appreciate these delays at more than one site could add up to 30 minutes to the trip between Port Chalmers and Forsyth Barr Stadium,” says Miss Felts. “Thanks to all road users for building in the time.”

