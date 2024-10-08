Shotgun Found In Stolen Vehicle

Police have recovered a firearm after a stolen ute was stopped in rural South Auckland in the early hours of this morning.

Information was received after midnight that a stolen commercial ute was travelling south through the Wiri area.

Counties Manukau South Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Clive Wood, says the Police Eagle helicopter was deployed as a result.

“Eagle quickly picked up the vehicle’s movements and relayed this information to staff on the ground,” he says.

“The vehicle carried on south until arriving at an address in Ararimu.”

A Police unit quickly moved in behind the ute.

“The driver was taken into custody without incident and a further search was invoked of the stolen vehicle,” Senior Sergeant Wood says.

Inside, Police located a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, cannabis and methamphetamine.

Senior Sergeant Wood says the 32-year-old male driver’s night took a turn, with additional charges being laid on top of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The man has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition, as well as drugs offences.

He will appear in the Pukekohe District Court today.

Senior Sergeant Wood says: “Investigations are still ongoing into the original incident where several commercial vehicles were stolen from an Ōtara business last week and have been recovered.

“This is another great result from our team working overnight, with a firearm taken out of circulation in our community and an offender to face up to the courts.”

