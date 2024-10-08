Inglewood’s Kurapete Windsor Walkway Proving A Hit Following Million-Dollar Upgrade

Kurapete Windsor Walkway is now ready for action following a major upgrade. Photo/Supplied.

Keen walkers, runners and cyclists in Inglewood are now enjoying an all-weather exercise track just in time for summer, with NPDC completing the construction of Kurapete Windsor Walkway.

The $1.5m project was completed last month with 3.7km of loose metal and grass berm replaced with a concrete path, to complete the 5.3km loop, which is located in the south-eastern part of town.

“It’s exciting to have it finished and to see people out enjoying the walkway,” says NPDC’s Kōhanga Moa ward Councillor Marie Pearce.

“It’s a great asset for Inglewood and the improvements mean there it is now a lot safer for people to walk their dogs or go for leisurely walks with friends and family.”

The project features recycled material with 2,700m³ of waste material from road repairs in the base of the new footpath. These millings significantly reduced the need for new raw materials, cutting down on transportation and processing emissions.

The addition of Kurapete to the name reflects the relationship of the walkway to Kurapete Stream, which the walkway passes over and that will link to other future walking connections along the stream.

Work on this project started in January this year, with Pukerangiora hapū working in partnership.

Opening event

While it’s already getting plenty of use, the walkway is being officially opened on Saturday 19 October at 8.30am at the red shed, 45 Miro Street. The event is followed by a sausage sizzle and refreshments. All welcome.

Fast facts:

NPDC looks after 529km of footpaths and 82km of walkways.

This walkway project was delivered through the New Plymouth Infrastructure Partnership (a collaborative contract between Downer and NPDC).

