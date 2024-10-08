Rescue Helicopter Lottery Winners Gift Winnings

The Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust’s ‘Drive, Ride, Play’ Lottery winners are planning to gift their prizes on to family members more in need.

Marilyn Skyrme from Marewa in Napier couldn’t believe her luck when she won second prize in last week’s draw, taking home two Scott full suspension e-mountain bikes, valued at over $15 thousand.

With her arm currently in a cast following surgery after a fall on her driveway, Marilyn says biking for her is currently off limits but she plans to give the new bikes to her son Nick.

“Nick and his wife Tanya and teenage kids are keen bikers so they’ll be immediately claiming them I’m sure! I might have a go when my arm is not in plaster, but for now I think I’ll sit it out. I’m so thankful that I won, a bit blown away actually.”

Marilyn’s son Nick owns and runs Everyday Contractors and with spare time a rarity, he’s looking forward to more recreational activity.

“The bikes are awesome, my current bike I bought twenty years ago so I’m looking forward to upgrading it. These bikes will definitely get us out more as a family on weekends, we love the trails around Hawke’s Bay and can’t wait to get out there.”

The lottery’s third prize winner, Alan Cole hails from Auckland’s North Shore and it’s not the first time he’s won a major prize.

“I did win a car ten years ago and passed it on to my elder sister, who at the time had to sell her car to help another family member out. I’m perfectly happy with my current phone, it can text and take a good photo so I’ll be gifting this apple technology package to my “kid sister” (aged 63). She’ll think it’s marvellous!”

As a retired Dive/Construction Ship Captain, Alan understands the importance of supporting rescue helicopter services.

“In my professional career transporting goods out to offshore oil fields, I’ve undertaken helicopter evacuation courses and know what a great job the country’s crews do. As a kid I spent a lot of time in Taradale so wanted to support Hawke’s Bay’s rescue helicopter. It’s certainly a bit of luck that I won a prize and a good feeling knowing I can surprise my little sister with the winnings.”

Meanwhile, last week’s major prize winner, Austin Parina is still getting used to driving his new Ford Ranger Wildtrak.

“It’s still sinking in that the ute is mine, I went home and honked the horn to my wife and kids who came running out of the house squealing. It’s a dream come true to own one of these and I can’t wait to show it off to my cousins.”

2024 ‘Drive, Ride, Play’ Lottery Results:

1st prize winner – Austin Parina, Hastings

A Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.0l V6 4WD valued at $86,500 (inc GST).

2nd prize winner - Marilyn Skyrme, Napier

A Scott Strike Eride 940 mountain bike – Large frame (Blue),

A Scott Strike Eride Contessa 930 mountain bike – Medium frame (Bronze) and

2 x HBMTBC Adult Membership (2024 / 2025) all valued at $15,150 (inc GST).

3rd prize winner – Alan Cole, Auckland

MacBook Air 13, iPhone 15 28gb, iPad 10.2 wifi, Apple watch 45mm and Apple TV 64gb, all valued at $5175 (inc GST).

Hawke’s Bay’s Rescue Helicopter relies on grants and donations to operate. If you’d like to make a donation to help keep this lifesaving service free and available 24/7, please visit their website www.hbrescuehelicopter.org.nz or call (06) 878 1630.

