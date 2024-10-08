Keeping The Local In Water Service Delivery A Priority For Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council welcomes the public release of the Wellington Region’s Advisory Oversight Group’s report recommending a joint council-owned company as the proposed regional approach to a joint water services delivery plan and delivery model.

Mayor Janet Holborow says the Government’s Local Water Done Well presents Kāpiti with an opportunity to reset and collaborate with other councils to explore options for a joint water services delivery plan.

“Working with our colleagues across the region and in Horowhenua to look at opportunities to address the effects of ageing infrastructure and the need for ongoing investment in our drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater networks has been valuable,” said Mayor Holborow.

“Despite our three water services being in relatively good shape, like every other council across Aotearoa we are facing cost pressures and the report will help inform future local decision making.”

Under Government’s Local Water Done Well reform councils are required to come up with a water service delivery plan that meets regulatory and investment requirements by September 2025.

The Government is expected to introduce a third Local Water Done Well Bill in December 2024 that will establish the enduring settings for the new water services system. The Bill will provide more detail around an expanded range of water services delivery models for councils to choose from. This includes new water organisations that can be owned by councils, for example council-controlled organisations and/or consumer trusts.

“In our recently adopted Long-term Plan we outlined the increasing costs associated with providing three water services and made a commitment to adopt a future-focussed water service delivery model,” the Mayor said.

“Councillors will receive a briefing next week on the findings of the Advisory Oversight Group’s report. No decisions for Kāpiti have been made at this stage.

“Whether we like it or not the future of water service delivery is going to change, with a stronger focus on environmental performance and financial regulation and this will all come at a cost.

“There is no status-quo under new Government regulations and these new unbudgeted costs will bring challenges for all councils who currently provide water services.

“Kāpiti has a good track record of delivering quality water services and we want to take our time to ensure that our community’s needs continue to be met in the face of climate change, and unprecedented growth and the changing priorities of the government of the day.”

