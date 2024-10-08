Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Health NZ’s Finances Are On Their Death Bed

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Health NZ’s predicted deficit by June 2025 has grown to $1.76 billion, ballooning from $1.4 billion only a few months ago.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“Overspending by $147 million a month is staggering. It’s clear the centralise-at-all-costs model has blown up in our faces, and serious decentralising reform is needed to keep our health system afloat.

“Our health system is in crisis, and the Government need to stop tinkering around the edges. Taxpayers need answers on how things went so wrong, but there’s no longer any choice except to try and find drastic savings.

“The new Commissioner needs to be ruthless about putting spin doctors and policy wonks on the chopping block, before the whole house of cards tumbles down.”

