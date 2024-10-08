Safer, Shorter Walks: Christchurch Airport Is Moving Their Rideshare Pick-Up Zone

Airport Taxi Space (Photo/Supplied)

Christchurch Airport is changing some of its public transport pick-up points to enhance passenger convenience and safety. As part of these improvements, the Rideshare (Uber) pick-up zone will move just a few steps away from International Arrivals at Door 7, alongside the existing taxi rank and Super Shuttle.

The change reflects the growing preference for rideshare services like Uber, with airport data showing that 2 out of 3 customers now opt for rideshare over taxis, though taxis remain an important option for many passengers.

The changes offer passengers a shorter, safer walk, ideal for families, those with heavy luggage, or people with mobility needs, eliminating the need to cross a busy road to reach the previous Uber pick-up zone, which was 250 meters away from the most frequently used exit.

Additionally, collection points for hotel, car park, and car rental shuttles will move to Door 1 at the regional terminal, streamlining ground transport by separating services typically arranged after landing, like taxis and Uber, from those arranged in advance, such as hotel and car rental shuttles.

David Cooper, General Manager of Customer & Commercial said,

“These changes are all about improving safety, reducing walking times for the most popular transport options, and enhancing convenience for our passengers. We’ve listened to feedback and analysed the data; more people use Uber now than any other paid-for service to get to the airport”.

“It’s also about offering customers a choice of transport options to suit their needs. The rise of rideshare has been significant over the past few years, and we’re delighted to offer passengers what they’ve been asking for—a rideshare zone much closer to the terminal like the experience at other major international airports and around the world.”

As part of the reorganisation, the cost to taxis and Uber vehicles to use the service lanes will increase by $0.50, which is the first increase since 2015.

The set of transport operational adjustments are scheduled to take effect on 19 November. Detailed maps and information will be shared closer to the date to ensure passengers are well-informed about the new pick-up zones.

There will be no changes to the public bus service pick-up points or the airport’s recently introduced wait zone. The wait zone is just 500 metres from the pick-up and drop-off area. Passengers can wait for free until they receive a text from friends or family to let them know they're ready to be collected.

Note:

Christchurch Airport supports a wide range of transport options for passengers, including on-site car rental facilities, on-demand taxis, rideshare (Uber), on-demand shuttle buses, public buses, and shuttle services to local hotels, car rental providers, and off-site car parks.

The $0.50 increase will change the rideshare and taxi fee from $5.50 to $6.00.

The airport has four car parks all within walking distance and a park and ride car park just a free 5-minute ride away on a free airport shuttle bus service.

About Christchurch Airport: Christchurch Airport is the main gateway to the South Island of New Zealand, serving as a hub for both domestic and international flights. The airport is committed to delivering world-class services, enhancing the region's connectivity, and fuelling the economic prosperity of New Zealand.

